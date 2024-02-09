Writing Your Queer Story With Candor and Confidence

To be notified as soon as a new session of this class is announced, email academy@narratively.com

Depictions of queer and trans stories in mainstream media rarely capture the unique range of our personal journeys. In this guided, generative class, you’ll dive deep into telling your own queer, gender-diverse or trans story. This intimate workshop-based class is designed for writers of all experience levels who want to find new, creative, clarifying ways to describe their gender identity and share their personal story. Each week, the class will read relevant material for inspiration, discuss the issues we face in telling our stories and review each other’s work. Instructor Claire Rudy Foster, a nonbinary trans author with lived experience as an out, visibly trans person, has authored memoir pieces for The New York Times, bestselling nonfiction books and an acclaimed short story collection. You’ll be a part of a supportive and productive writing community as each member of the class provides and receives feedback on their writing. By the end of the class you’ll have all the tools you need to push forward with writing articles, essays and a book-length memoir about your experience.

This class is right for you if…

You’re queer, trans, nonbinary or gender-diverse and looking for a supportive space to share (or start!) your memoir.

You have a unique personal story to share and you want that push to start putting it into words.

You’ve started writing a manuscript and/or article drafts and want constructive feedback from a peer community.

All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and accessible to students anywhere in the world.

Instructor Bio: Claire Rudy Foster’s debut short story collection, Shine of the Ever, was named as one of the best LGBTQ books of the year by O, The Oprah Magazine and was a finalist for the Foreword Indie Awards. The book was selected for the ALA 2021 Over the Rainbow Fiction and Poetry Longlist. Foster’s essays, articles and fiction have appeared in many places, including The New York Times, Black Static, LitHub, Narratively, Mic and Catapult. Their writing has been recognized with four Pushcart Prize nominations. Foster is the co-writer of the bestselling nonfiction book Unsettled: How the Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Failed the Victims of the American Overdose Crisis, which was named the “best bankruptcy book in the world,” and one of Ralph Nader’s top picks of the year.

“I felt at ease immediately in Foster’s class. The piece I wrote for the class is now published. I now feel more confident about owning my story.” —Former student

Registration Details: Seats in this class are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. All purchases are final and nonrefundable. After signing up, you’ll receive an email receipt confirming your purchase. Prior to the start of your class you’ll receive an invitation to access the virtual classroom and view all class materials.

