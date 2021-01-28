Narratively
Narratively Out Loud
The Masked Vigilantes Coming for Your Horrible Boss
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:31
-25:31

The Masked Vigilantes Coming for Your Horrible Boss

Narratively
Jan 28, 2021
Share

Discussion about this episode

Narratively
Narratively Out Loud
The diverse human storytelling of Narratively.com, spoken out loud.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Narratively
Recent Episodes
Our Therapist Gave My Wife and Me MDMA—and It Saved Our Marriage
  Narratively
The First Guy to Break the Internet
  Narratively
The Extremely Enchanting, Totally Perplexing, Possibly Never-Ending Quest for the Golden Owl
  Narratively
The Sisterhood of Sex and the Quest for Porno Power
  Narratively
21 Days of Staring Down Death: Diary of a Hunger Strike
The Man Who Pierced the Iron Curtain in a Flying Go-Kart – and Left Civilization Forever
  Narratively
The Greatest Game Ever Played Behind Barbed Wire
  Narratively
The “Insane Pirate” Drifter and the Double Killing at the Fourplex