Whether you’re writing a memoir, a novel, poetry or a screenplay, the most important element of your story is YOU. Your voice is what makes your writing unique and effective. But how do you find your voice as a writer? And once you do, how does it inform what and how you write? In this 90-minute Finding Your Voice seminar, writers will tap into their individual writing wells to uncover, cultivate and express the essence of what irrigates their unique writing voice. Instructor Caroline Rothstein is an internationally touring and award-winning journalist, writer, spoken word poet, documentary filmmaker and performer whose work as an artist and educator focuses on unlocking permission to unapologetically share our truths. Using creative text and discussion as a catalyst for introspection, dialogue and experiential learning, writers will consider questions like: What are the pillars of my writing voice? Why do I write? How do I balance my writing voice with the needs of my stories? How does my voice and vision fit into the vision of my stories? The seminar agenda will include an introduction, in-class readings, facilitated group discussion, generative writing prompts, opportunities to share and a closing ritual. Regardless of genre or project, this class will help writers develop tools to strengthen their writing voice and amplify their work at large.

This is the right class for you if…

You’re working on a big writing project and want to explore what makes your personal writing style unique.

You’re branching out into a new genre or style of writing for the first time.

You’ve always wanted to write something personal and want to access the tools to dig deep and write from the heart.

After this class you’ll be ready to…

Tackle any writing project with confidence as you continue to hone your own personal writing voice.

This seminar takes place on Thursday, August 29, from 7pm to 8:30pm ET. All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and accessible to students anywhere in the world.

Instructor Bio: Caroline Rothstein is an internationally touring writer, poet, performer, educator, documentary filmmaker and producer. Her work has appeared in Narratively, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, The Guardian, BuzzFeed, Nylon, The ABA Journal, Williams Magazine, The Forward, Hey Alma and many other publications. Caroline and her work have been featured widely including in The New Yorker, MTV News, The Chicago Tribune, CBS Evening News, BuzzFeed News, HuffPost, Mic and Newsweek. She tours year-round performing spoken word poetry; public speaking; facilitating workshops; and teaching at colleges, schools, performance venues, summer camps and community organizations worldwide. She self-publishes a bi-weekly nonfiction series on her website called “my word(s),” and is currently co-writing a musical about elder millennials and technology, co-authoring a romance novel and developing her second autobiographical one-woman play, among several other writing, poetry, performance, audio and film projects.

“I call Caroline when I need to produce something stellar. She pushes me to develop my own ideas, gives me the confidence to believe in them and helps shape my writing in a fresh, compelling and poignant way. I love working with Caroline because our sessions are efficient, fun and engaging, and she doesn’t waste your time. I’m proud of everything I have written [under her guidance].” —Nicole M.

Registration Details: Seats in this class are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Prior to the start of your class you’ll receive an invitation to access the virtual classroom and view all class materials.

