Nonfiction Book Accelerator, Part 2

This class is exclusively for writers who have already competed “The Art of Writing a Nonfiction Book That Reads Like a Novel” and the first “Nonfiction Book Accelerator” in fall of 2024. It’s designed to help you push forward with your full nonfiction manuscript, and to receive constructive, actionable feedback.

The accelerator will run for either 10 or 12 weeks, starting in early January 2025. During that time frame, each writer will have 3 chances to submit up to 15 new pages of your book and receive feedback from your peers and the instructor.

We'll also have biweekly Zoom class sessions on Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30pm ET. We'll have brief discussions to start each class but the primary focus will be on workshopping.

The goal of this accelerator is to give each of you the chance to keep working on your book projects and receive personalized feedback in a small group setting, so that by the end of this class you will have made significant progress towards a full draft of your book.

This is an intensive workshop-based class and all students are required to read and review two different peers’ 15-page submissions during each two-week time span.

Cost: $360

Class sessions:

To be determined

All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and accessible to students anywhere in the world.

Registration Details: Seats in this class are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. All purchases are final and nonrefundable. After signing up, you’ll receive an email receipt confirming your purchase. Prior to the start of your class you’ll receive an invitation to access the virtual classroom and view all class materials.

Questions? Email us at academy@narratively.com.