Whether you’re a resolutions person or not — I know many of us are setting intentions now rather than making resolutions, which feels a little less rigid — the new year does always feel like a lovely chance for new beginnings. With that in mind, we want to hear what yours is for 2025, and in exchange, we’ll share a story from our archives that relates to your resolution or intention.
Planning to travel more? We’d recommend one of our faves, “The Man with the Golden Airline Ticket.” Hoping to do some more out-of-the-box thinking this year? How about “Does My Love for a Straight Man Change My Queer Identity?” So, please, share away and we’ll drop a Narratively story in the comments for you to check out. And… go!
My word of the year is Brave. My intention is to create more opportunities for creative collaboration.
https://createmefree.substack.com/p/a-gentle-january-for-create-me-free
My intention is to start writing again, I have only written one article in 2 years. It's time to explore more with pen and paper instead of mindlessly scrolling online.
I hope to read at least a book every month throughout the year, and to write more stories and essays.
My plan this year is to hone my personal message (can’t stand the word brand) and deliver it more confidently and effectively. And alongside that, finish my second memoir draft.
I love this idea! My New Year's Resolutions are to finish my memoir proposal and continue teaching Narratively Academy classes this year.
Not to repeat one, but I think you'd like the same piece I recommended to Miranda, if you haven't read it already, "4 Reasons Why You Need to Write a Book Proposal—Even if Your Book Isn’t Finished Yet": https://www.narratively.com/p/4-reasons-why-you-need-to-write-a-book-proposal It's SO helpful!
To stop procrastinating -to start passion projects. Happy New Year!
Happy New Year, Emillio! Same, first of all. I think my recent with Jami Attenberg might be good for this. She is *very* encouraging, hence the headline, lol: "How to Motivate Yourself to Write When No One Else Will: A Q&A With Bestselling Author Jami Attenberg." Here's the link: https://www.narratively.com/p/how-to-motivate-yourself-to-write-when-no-one-else-will
Thank you, Jesse. I look forward to reading it. Btw, this is such a great, refreshing way to engage here ☺️💯✨
Yay, I'm feeling the same! 😉❤️
To publish an article that really makes a difference.
Ah, I have just the thing! "How to Write a (Really Exhaustive) Investigative Story" is an interview I did with reporter Matt Drange about a series he's been working on that has *literally* changed the way the country views high school sexual abuse. His efforts have been massive and masterful: https://www.narratively.com/p/how-to-write-an-exhaustive-investigative-story Enjoy!
Mine is to become less attached to my task list and more tuned into the big why of doingthings.
Hear you! This one speaks to that on the whole, I'd say: "Writers: How to Avoid Constantly Being Interrupted—And When to Embrace It" https://www.narratively.com/p/writers-how-to-avoid-constantly-being-interrupted Good luck!
Mine was to begin old-school blogging again as a bookmarker for story ideas, Commonplace Book, and experimental writing space. It's working :)
Love that! This isn't a story per se, but we're offering a related class in March that you may be interested in: "From Journal to Memoir: How to Turn Your Side Scrawls Into Literary Gold" https://www.narratively.com/p/from-journal-to-memoir
Very timely, thank you. Your class sounds tailor-made for me. Before starting Hourglass fresh with no archives, I downloaded and saved all my posts from earlier WordPress blogs beginning in 2003 and have already begun to sort and sift. I'm signing up, and very much appreciate you letting me know about it. I was a long-time subscriber to Creative Nonfiction and am happy to see Narratively blowing and going.
So glad you can join the class, Elizabeth! Rebecca is an amazing instructor and I'm sure you'll get a lot out of it.
Hi! My intention is to finish revising my first novel and start querying!
Welp! Do we have the piece for you: "4 Reasons Why You Need to Write a Book Proposal—Even if Your Book Isn’t Finished Yet" from the brilliant Shawna Kenney: https://www.narratively.com/p/4-reasons-why-you-need-to-write-a-book-proposal Love this piece.
My resolution is to quit my iPhone Notes habit. I use Notes for everything — shopping lists, writing ideas, self-therapy, things I want to remember to tell my family, shows I want to watch....but I feel like it's become the gateway to my phone addiction. All day long I'm constantly thinking of things I need to jot down in Notes (and then inevitably each time I look at a bunch of other useless things on my phone). So I want to switch to analog journals this year and pick up a notebook instead of my phone every time I have something I want to jot down.
One of my intentions is being more mindful about *when* I check my phone, so I definitely relate to that. And it sounds like you need a new notebook! In last year's "Your (Very) Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide for Bookworms," I included some of my fave sets, which you can see here: https://www.narratively.com/p/your-very-last-minute-gift-guide-for-bookworms (English Rose is my current #1.)
ordering this!!
LOVE THIS! Great idea.
I’m resisting and being resilient. Forget about searching for hope.
Love it! We have a great one for that. "The Secret Lives of a Military Spy Turned Corporate Spook": https://www.narratively.com/p/the-secret-lives-of-a-military-spy-turned-corporate-spook
My resolution is to become a better and bolder storyteller 😄. I’ll be curious to see which Narratively piece you recommend!
Great one! We have so many for this, but I'll start with just a few: "How to Self-Edit Like a Pro": https://www.narratively.com/p/how-to-self-edit-like-a-pro and "Narratively’s 6 Tips for Writing a Revealing and Impactful Memoir Story" https://www.narratively.com/p/narrativelys-6-tips-for-writing-an-impactful-memoir-story
