28 Comments
Kathryn Vercillo
2m

My word of the year is Brave. My intention is to create more opportunities for creative collaboration.

https://createmefree.substack.com/p/a-gentle-january-for-create-me-free

Loca Yoga Mama
9m

My intention is to start writing again, I have only written one article in 2 years. It's time to explore more with pen and paper instead of mindlessly scrolling online.

Ewa Gerald Onyebuchi
14m

I hope to read at least a book every month throughout the year, and to write more stories and essays.

Joelle Tamraz
18m

My plan this year is to hone my personal message (can’t stand the word brand) and deliver it more confidently and effectively. And alongside that, finish my second memoir draft.

Kerra Bolton
1h

I love this idea! My New Year's Resolutions are to finish my memoir proposal and continue teaching Narratively Academy classes this year.

Reply (1)
Jesse Sposato
22m

Not to repeat one, but I think you'd like the same piece I recommended to Miranda, if you haven't read it already, "4 Reasons Why You Need to Write a Book Proposal—Even if Your Book Isn’t Finished Yet": https://www.narratively.com/p/4-reasons-why-you-need-to-write-a-book-proposal It's SO helpful!

Emillio Mesa
2h

To stop procrastinating -to start passion projects. Happy New Year!

Reply (1)
Jesse Sposato
1h

Happy New Year, Emillio! Same, first of all. I think my recent with Jami Attenberg might be good for this. She is *very* encouraging, hence the headline, lol: "How to Motivate Yourself to Write When No One Else Will: A Q&A With Bestselling Author Jami Attenberg." Here's the link: https://www.narratively.com/p/how-to-motivate-yourself-to-write-when-no-one-else-will

Reply (1)
Emillio Mesa
1h

Thank you, Jesse. I look forward to reading it. Btw, this is such a great, refreshing way to engage here ☺️💯✨

Reply (1)
Jesse Sposato
24m

Yay, I'm feeling the same! 😉❤️

Peter Gagliardi
2h

To publish an article that really makes a difference.

Reply (1)
Jesse Sposato
1h

Ah, I have just the thing! "How to Write a (Really Exhaustive) Investigative Story" is an interview I did with reporter Matt Drange about a series he's been working on that has *literally* changed the way the country views high school sexual abuse. His efforts have been massive and masterful: https://www.narratively.com/p/how-to-write-an-exhaustive-investigative-story Enjoy!

Devorah Uriel
2h

Mine is to become less attached to my task list and more tuned into the big why of doingthings.

Reply (1)
Jesse Sposato
1h

Hear you! This one speaks to that on the whole, I'd say: "Writers: How to Avoid Constantly Being Interrupted—And When to Embrace It" https://www.narratively.com/p/writers-how-to-avoid-constantly-being-interrupted Good luck!

Elizabeth J Westmark
2h

Mine was to begin old-school blogging again as a bookmarker for story ideas, Commonplace Book, and experimental writing space. It's working :)

Reply (1)
Jesse Sposato
2h

Love that! This isn't a story per se, but we're offering a related class in March that you may be interested in: "From Journal to Memoir: How to Turn Your Side Scrawls Into Literary Gold" https://www.narratively.com/p/from-journal-to-memoir

Reply (1)
Elizabeth J Westmark
2h

Very timely, thank you. Your class sounds tailor-made for me. Before starting Hourglass fresh with no archives, I downloaded and saved all my posts from earlier WordPress blogs beginning in 2003 and have already begun to sort and sift. I'm signing up, and very much appreciate you letting me know about it. I was a long-time subscriber to Creative Nonfiction and am happy to see Narratively blowing and going.

Reply (1)
Brendan Spiegel
1h

So glad you can join the class, Elizabeth! Rebecca is an amazing instructor and I'm sure you'll get a lot out of it.

Miranda Keskes
2h

Hi! My intention is to finish revising my first novel and start querying!

Reply (1)
Jesse Sposato
2h

Welp! Do we have the piece for you: "4 Reasons Why You Need to Write a Book Proposal—Even if Your Book Isn’t Finished Yet" from the brilliant Shawna Kenney: https://www.narratively.com/p/4-reasons-why-you-need-to-write-a-book-proposal Love this piece.

Brendan Spiegel
2hEdited

My resolution is to quit my iPhone Notes habit. I use Notes for everything — shopping lists, writing ideas, self-therapy, things I want to remember to tell my family, shows I want to watch....but I feel like it's become the gateway to my phone addiction. All day long I'm constantly thinking of things I need to jot down in Notes (and then inevitably each time I look at a bunch of other useless things on my phone). So I want to switch to analog journals this year and pick up a notebook instead of my phone every time I have something I want to jot down.

Reply (1)
Jesse Sposato
2h

One of my intentions is being more mindful about *when* I check my phone, so I definitely relate to that. And it sounds like you need a new notebook! In last year's "Your (Very) Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide for Bookworms," I included some of my fave sets, which you can see here: https://www.narratively.com/p/your-very-last-minute-gift-guide-for-bookworms (English Rose is my current #1.)

Reply (1)
Brendan Spiegel
1h

ordering this!!

Chicago Story Press
2h

LOVE THIS! Great idea.

Alice Goldbloom
2h

I’m resisting and being resilient. Forget about searching for hope.

Reply (1)
Jesse Sposato
2h

Love it! We have a great one for that. "The Secret Lives of a Military Spy Turned Corporate Spook": https://www.narratively.com/p/the-secret-lives-of-a-military-spy-turned-corporate-spook

Erica Zendell
2h

My resolution is to become a better and bolder storyteller 😄. I’ll be curious to see which Narratively piece you recommend!

Reply (1)
Jesse Sposato
2h

Great one! We have so many for this, but I'll start with just a few: "How to Self-Edit Like a Pro": https://www.narratively.com/p/how-to-self-edit-like-a-pro and "Narratively’s 6 Tips for Writing a Revealing and Impactful Memoir Story" https://www.narratively.com/p/narrativelys-6-tips-for-writing-an-impactful-memoir-story

