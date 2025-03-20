Talk Ain't Cheap: How to Break Into the Rewarding and Lucrative Field of Speechwriting

Cost: $ 85 $72 Save 15% with our early bird discount when you sign up by March 30 and enter the code EARLYSPRING at checkout.

Are you a journalist, writer or other creative who has always thought you’d make a great speechwriter? Do you watch political rallies or reruns of The West Wing and think, “I could have written that speech better?” Would you like to learn the skills, tools and resources needed to craft storylines that engage audiences—and earn a great living writing speeches? Henrietta Williams, founder of Speakeasy Speechwriting, has over a decade of experience writing speeches for executive leaders in the private, public and non-profit sectors, and she has coached many speakers on the art of telling transformative stories that resonate with audiences.

In this 90-minute interactive seminar, Henrietta will introduce you to the world of speechwriting—a transformative genre that has inspired and moved audiences to action for centuries. Before the class, students will read three of the most moving, thought-provoking speeches in history. During the class, we’ll discuss what makes those speeches hold a place in history and what lessons we can all take from them. We’ll discuss conducting research for a speech, how to frame your draft, how to build stories from facts, and how to create impactful beginnings and endings. Then we’ll discuss the business of speechwriting, including how to secure clients and how to justify premium pricing, and there will also be time for a Q&A.

This is the right class for you if…

You want to learn how to use storytelling techniques to craft compelling speeches (for yourself and/or for clients).

You are interested in developing speechwriting as a marketable skillset.

You have questions about the business of speechwriting.

After this class you’ll be ready to…

Use storytelling to craft powerful speeches that grab an audience’s attention and make an emotional connection.

Craft a pitching strategy for organizations that may be interested in your services.

Identify other resources and training that will help further develop your speechwriting skills.

This two-hour seminar takes place on Thursday, May 15 from 7pm to 9pm ET. All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and accessible to students anywhere in the world. This class will be recorded and shared with all enrolled students, but live attendance and participation is strongly encouraged.

Instructor Bio: Henrietta Williams is the owner of Speakeasy Speechwriting, a boutique speechwriting firm. While working in the public sector, Henrietta wrote speeches delivered to national and international organizations, including the US Chamber of Commerce, the Pew Charitable Trust Foundation, and the World Bank. She is currently writing her debut book for executive speakers entitled, The Speaker’s Playbook. Henrietta lives in Woodstock, Georgia with her son, where they are currently planning their next Ride on the Rails across the United States!

