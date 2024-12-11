The Insider's Guide to Submitting to Literary Journals

Cost: $75 $64 Sign up by December 31 and get 15% off when you use the promo code EARLY at checkout.

Getting published in literary journals is a crucial step in building a literary career, but knowing where to start and how to navigate the process can be overwhelming for many writers. In this 90-minute seminar, you’ll learn the essential tools and strategies to begin submitting your work to literary journals. Led by Parisa Saranj, an editor at Consequence Forum whose writing has also appeared in Hayden’s Ferry Review, Faultline, True and many other publications, you’ll explore how to identify the right journals for your writing, understand submission guidelines, and craft a compelling pitch, including a cover letter.

Through a mix of practical advice and examples, we’ll cover how to select the best work to submit, how to personalize cover letters, and how to approach different types of publications (from niche journals to large, well-known ones). In this intimate group setting, you’ll also have the opportunity to ask questions, discuss your submission strategies, and receive feedback on your materials.

This is the right class for you if…

You’re a writer looking to get started with submitting work to literary journals.

You’ve tried submitting to lit journals before but haven’t had the success you hoped for.

You’re ready to learn the ins and outs of the submission process and gain the skills to make your work stand out.

After this class you’ll be ready to…

Confidently submit your stories to a wide range of literary journals.

This is a 90-minute seminar on Saturday, February 8 from 1pm to 2:30pm ET. All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and are accessible to students anywhere in the world.

Instructor Bio: Parisa Saranj is a writer, translator, and editor at Consequence Forum. Her writings on contemporary Iranian politics and Persian (Farsi) translations have been published in several publications, including Ms. Digital Magazine, Defunct Magazine, True, Faultline, Asymptote, and Two Lines. She has also translated two books, Empty and Me (Lee & Low, 2023) by Azam Mahdavi and Women, Life, Freedom: Our Fight for Human Rights and Equality in Iran (Cornell University Press, 2023) by Nasrin Sotoudeh and two documentaries, Nasrin (2020) and Sansur (2023), on women’s rights in Iran.

Registration Details: Seats in this class are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. All purchases are final and nonrefundable. After signing up, you’ll receive an email receipt confirming your purchase. Prior to the start of your class, you’ll receive an invitation to access the virtual classroom and view all class materials.

Questions? Email us at academy@narratively.com.

