The Keys to Writing Exceptional Creative Nonfiction

FREE CLASS!

There was a time, not so long ago, when the words “creative” and “nonfiction” were considered oxymorons. But nonfiction writing doesn't have to be straightforward and bland. In fact, the most effective writers know that true stories can be exciting, challenging and innovative. In 1994, Lee Gutkind—dubbed “the godfather behind the creative nonfiction movement” by Vanity Fair — founded Creative Nonfiction magazine to explore new ways to tell personal essays and reported stories. Over the course of three decades, Lee worked with a diverse and award-winning roster of nonfiction writers while expanding the field by encouraging poets and fiction writers to cross genres and experiment with nonfiction. He opened the door to non-writers—doctors, carpenters, burlesque dancers — with their own true stories to tell. This pioneering work would gradually evolve and come to be known as “the fourth genre.”

In this free 60-minute seminar, Lee Gutkind, in conversation with Narratively Co-Founder Brendan Spiegel, will talk through what he’s learned over 30 years of editing and publishing Creative Nonfiction.

Students will read three stories from The Final Issue: The Best of 30 Years of Creative Nonfiction and we’ll discuss what lessons and takeaways from those stories can be applied to your own nonfiction writing craft, whether you’re working on personal essays, biography, history or longform reporting.

This is the right class for you if…

You write any kind of nonfiction and want to improve your craft.

This seminar takes place on Wednesday, January 8 from 1pm to 2pm ET. All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and accessible to students anywhere in the world.

Students can opt to join the live session or sign up to receive a recording. (Students who attend live will also receive the recording; please sign up for one option only.)

Sign Up - Live Class

Sign Up - Recording

Instructor Bio: In his most recent book, The Fine Art of Literary Fist-Fighting, Lee Gutkind, dubbed by Vanity Fair the “Godfather behind creative nonfiction,” recounts the evolution of the genre from its beginnings three hundred years ago to its acceptance as the legitimate fourth genre in the literary world. He also recounts how he brought his devotion and belief to a wider audience by founding the groundbreaking literary magazine Creative Nonfiction. Gutkind is the author or editor of more than thirty books, including a collection of essays, Forever Fat: Essays by the Godfather and a powerful and intimate memoir, My Last Eight Thousand Days: An American Male in His Seventies. Gutkind has lectured to audiences around the world—from China to the Czech Republic, from Australia to Africa to Egypt. He has appeared on many national radio and television shows, including The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Good Morning America, National Public Radio’s Talk of the Nation, and All Things Considered.

Registration Details: Seats in this class are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Prior to the start of your class you’ll receive an invitation to access the virtual classroom and view all class materials.

Questions? Email us at academy@narratively.com.

MORE: Check out all of our upcoming Narratively Academy classes here.