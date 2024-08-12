A Pen for the People: Using Writing as a Tool for Action

This class is now sold out. To be alerted when a new session of this class is announced, email academy@narratively.com

Turmoil and peril currently stretch to every corner of the globe. As Nina Simone said, “The duty of the artist is to reflect the times.” In this inspiring and challenging 90-minute seminar and writing workshop, students will explore how to use their own writing to reflect the times and take action. Nick Courmon is a nationally renowned poet, spoken word artist and community organizer who uses his poetry to teach African-American history, address social issues and advocate for mental health awareness. Nick will lead students as they explore how to effectively question the status quo, refine their critical thinking skills and use their writing as a means to push for the changes that are necessary to make our communities a more equitable and empathetic place. Whether you’re a reporter, memoirist, fiction writer, screenwriter or poet, this cross-disciplinary workshop will engage you artistically while challenging you to be confrontational and change-making in the way that you write.

This is the right class for you if…

You have strong thoughts and feelings about the current political and social climate but are unsure how to express those through your writing and art.

You’re a writer in any medium and you’re interested in finding out what kinds of storytelling skills you can learn from spoken word artists, poets and activists.

You are passionate about justice and want to find ways to use your writing skills to make a difference in the world.

After this class you’ll be ready to…

Put your ideas into action and use your writing to inspire social change.

This is a 90-minute seminar on Thursday, September 12, from 7pm to 8:30pm ET. All Narratively Academy classes are conducted online and accessible to students anywhere in the world. A recording of the full class session will also be shared with all students.

Instructor Bio: Nick Courmon is an international poet, spoken word artist, recording artist, workshop facilitator and motivational speaker from Greensboro, North Carolina. Nick has been writing poetry since 2009 and performing since 2011. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2019 with a B.A. in political science with a pre-law concentration. He is currently enrolled at North Carolina Central University where he is studying to receive his M.A. in African-American history. Nick also serves as the community engagement coordinator for the North Carolina Coalition for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (NCCADP). In addition to his work with the NCCADP, Nick is also currently serving as the spokesperson for the campaign to free Billie Allen from federal death row. Nick uses his art to teach African-American history, address a myriad of social issues and advocate for mental health awareness. He has been featured in The Los Angeles Times, NBC’s Today, The Drew Barrymore Show, Vice News, Button Poetry, Narratively and Spokane NPR. His viral spoken word TikTok videos on Black history have reached millions of people around the world.

Registration Details: Seats in this class are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. All purchases are final and nonrefundable. After signing up, you’ll receive an email receipt confirming your purchase. Prior to the start of your class, you’ll receive an invitation to access the virtual classroom and view all class materials.

